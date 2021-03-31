Football is a big, big deal in the state of Texas. One of the state’s most prominent programs, Allen High School, just made a huge splash hire, bringing in a prominent former SEC head coach: Chad Morris.

Morris has plenty of experience in the Texas high school football ranks. From 1994 through 2009, he coached at Eustace, Elysian Fields, Bay City, Stephenville, and finally, Lake Travis High Schools, all in the state.

In 2010, he became assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Tulsa, and a year later, took the OC job on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson, where he career really took off. He took over a struggling SMU program in 2015, getting them to 7-5 and a bowl game in three years, after taking over a 1-11 program. He used that as a springboard to the job at Arkansas, but his tenure in the SEC was pretty disastrous. He was fired after going 4-18 (0-14) in less than two full seasons. He spent last year as offensive coordinator at Auburn.

It is still surprising to see him move back down to high school ball, but he may just be ready for a slightly less stressful position, while still working with very high-level players. Allen turns out its fair share of major Division I players.

We are pleased to announce Chad Morris as the new Head Coach of the Allen Eagles football program. Coach Morris brings a wealth of experience from the high school and collegiate ranks to Allen. Read more at https://t.co/mPB28y4cRj. pic.twitter.com/jHA2I0NyLT — Allen ISD (@Allen_ISD) March 31, 2021

“I am honored to join Allen ISD and the Allen Eagles football program,” Chad Morris said in the school’s release. “Allen High School is known throughout the state and nation for having a storied tradition of excellence in everything it does, and the football team is certainly included in that discussion.

“My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coaching young student-athletes and making an impression on their lives. As a coach, I’ll expect our students to work hard, but I want them to know that I care about their overall development as leaders both on and off the field. It’s my goal to establish a culture that can impact our student-athletes in a positive way, and I believe that will allow us to compete for championships on a consistent basis.”

Morris has a 169–38 record as a high school head coach, and in 2008-09, he led Lake Travis to back-to-back 16-0 seasons and state titles. He should settle back in nicely at this level.

