Chad Pennington’s Son, A QB Recruit, Announces Commitment

Cole Pennington is a 3-star quarterback recruit out of Sayre High School in Lexington Kentucky. But more notably, he’s the son of former NFL veteran QB Chad Pennington.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the high school football star made an important announcement.

He will follow in his father’s footsteps and commit to the Marshall football program.

“To be a college student-athlete has always been a dream of mine,” Cole said. “Thank you, Coach Huff, Coach Cramsey, and the rest of the Marshall Football Staff for giving me this opportunity to say I’m 100% committed to Marshall University!!!! Go Herd!!!”https://twitter.com/c_pennington10/status/1410263606315343874 As the No. 67 quarterback recruit in the 2022 class (per 247Sports), the younger Pennington also received offers from Akron, Ball State, Eastern Kentucky and UT Martin before ultimately deciding to join the Thundering Herd. Cole’s father was a superstar quarterback for Marshall from 1995, 1997-99, becoming the No. 2 passer in program history with 13,143 yards and 115 touchdowns. After his incredible collegiate career, he was the first quarterback taken off the board in the 2000 NFL Draft with the No. 18 overall pick. Through eight seasons with the New York Jets and three with the Miami Dolphins, Pennington logged 81 starts, 17,823 yards and 102 touchdowns. Cole thanked his father and the rest of his family in his commitment message as well. “To my parents and brothers, thank you for your unconditional love and being my greatest support,” he wrote. “Without you, none of this is possible.”