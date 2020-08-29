Chadwick Boseman, Superstar Actor Who Portrayed Jackie Robinson, Marvel’s Black Panther, Has Died

Chadwick Boseman, a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as T’Challa, the Black Panther, and a star of a number of hit sports movies over the last decade, has died. He was just 43.

Boseman had secretly been fighting stage III colon cancer since 2016, according to an announcement posted to his Twitter page moments ago. It had progressed to stage IV during the course of his fight with the disease. He passed away in his home with family today, the announcement reads.

He logged his first major acting credit in a feature film in 2008, when he portrayed Syracuse football legend Floyd Little in The Express, a biopic about SU Heisman winner Ernie Davis, the first Black college football player to win the coveted award. Five years later, he starred as Jackie Robinson in 42, which proved to be a breakout role for him. In a cruel coincidence, his death comes on the MLB’s Jackie Robinson Day.

Boseman dipped back into sports the following year with Draft Day, in which he portrayed the character Vontae Mack. From there, he would star as music legend James Brown in 2014’s Get On Up and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 2017’s Marshall. His true star turn came as T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther. The character proved to be one of the most popular in Marvel’s oeuvre, first appearing in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, before the standalone hit movie Black Panther in 2018. He also played a major part in both Avengers: Civil War and Avengers: End Game.

Remarkably, the vast majority of Chadwick Boseman’s work was done after that cancer diagnosis, according to his family’s announcement. Just this year, he starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, and was working on the sequel to Black Panther, which is set for a 2021 release.

He was a major sports fan, on top of his work as an actor. Boseman posted numerous tributes to the late Kobe Bryant earlier this year, when the Los Angeles Lakers legend died. He also appeared during NBA All-Star Weekend as a judge for the 2020 Dunk Contest.

This year hasn’t been an easy one for myriad reasons. Losing one of our most talented actors in his prime, at just 43 years old, is particularly devastating.

Our thoughts go out to the Boseman family, and everyone else impacted by this news, including the legions of movie fans who were inspired by his work on the silver screen.

