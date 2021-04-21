Colorado State cornerback Keevan Bailey, son of legendary NFL defensive back Champ Bailey, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.

Coming out of Salem High School in Conyers, Georgia, Bailey was a three-star CB recruit in the 2019 class. In his first season with the Rams, the 6-foot-1, 175 lbs corner played in eight games — logging 20 tackles, one sack and one interception.

Prior to this past season, CSU cornerbacks coach Anthony Perkins shared encouraging words about the up-and-coming secondary weapon.

“At the beginning of the season, he was relying mainly just on pure athleticism,” Perkins said, via 247Sports. “And as the season went on last year you just saw things click a little bit more. I think he has a very high ceiling. He wants to be really good at this. … It’s just awesome to see his progression, and I’m excited to see how much further he can go.”

Despite obvious support from his position coach, Bailey saw a significant drop in production through his sophomore year. Playing in just two of the Rams’ four games during a season ravaged by COVID-19 cancellations, the young DB failed to notch any stats of note.

While 2020 was no doubt a down year for Bailey, his athletic potential makes him an attractive option in this year’s portal.

Keevan’s father, Champ, was selected by Washington with the No. 7 overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft after spending three years as a standout DB/WR at Georgia. Through his 15-year professional career, the elder Bailey notched 12 Pro Bowls and three straight All Pro honors (2004-06). After five seasons in Washington and 10 with the Denver Broncos, the 2019 Hall of Fame inductee retired with 52 career interceptions.