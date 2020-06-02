Champion Racehorse Is Reportedly Dead At 7 Years Old

Tragic news has reportedly struck the horse racing community, as a champion horse has passed away at the age of 7.

Champion Arrogate has died, according to a report by Ray Paulick of PaulickReport.com. The champion racehorse was the winner of the 2016 Travers and Breeders Cup Classic, and the 2017 Pegasus World Cup and Dubai World Cup.

The horse reportedly died of an “apparent neurological issue in his neck,” according to Paulick. The horse’s owner, Juddmonte Farms, has not yet commented.

Horse Racing Nation described Arrogate as an “especially talented late developer, breaking his maiden in June of his sophomore season.”

The horse racing community is understandably heartbroken by the news.

Arrogate broke the record for the fastest 1 1/4 miles ever run at Saratoga, finishing it in 1:59.36.

Horse Racing Nation had more on the champion’s career:

Arrogate then trained up to the Breeders’ Cup Classic, defeating eventual Horse of the Year California Chrome in a memorable stretch battle at Santa Anita Park. Two more scintillating performances — a win in the 2017 Pegasus World Cup (G1) and a come-from-behind Dubai World Cup (G1) victory — closed out the colt’s brief but remarkable run atop the racing world. Once back from Dubai, Arrogate went 0-for-3, with each of those starts over the main track at Del Mar, where trainer Bob Baffert speculated his star wasn’t getting ahold of the surface.

Arrogate is certainly gone far too soon.

“Oh no, that’s really sad. Arrogate’s four race stretch with the Travers, Breeders Cup, Pegasus and Dubai Cup was about as good as I’ve seen,” USA TODAY sports writer Dan Wolken tweeted.

Rest in peace, Arrogate.