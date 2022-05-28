Champions League Final Delayed In Wild Scene: Fans React

MADRID - MAY 6: A view of the adidas UEFA Champions league ball during the Champion's League Semi Final between Real Madrid and Juventus on May 6, 2003 at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid won the match 2-1. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

The Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed on Saturday amid crowd issues outside the stadium in Paris.

Fans inside the Stade de France were informed of the delay, which read: "Due to the late arrival of fans at the stadium, the match has been delayed. Further information will follow in 15 minutes maximum."

Meanwhile, outside the stadium, a bottleneck of fans are locked out and are being pepper sprayed by crowd control.

Fans reacted to the wild scene on social media.

"How was 'Can you get fans into your stadium in a normal amount of time (and then not blame and tear gas them when you can’t)?' not part of the process for figuring out where to hold the Champions League final?" asked ESPN's Bill Connelly.

"This isn't how the Champions League final should go," tweeted GOAL.

"Police spraying tear gas at fans outside the stadium prior to the Champions League final," reported ESPN FC.

"What the hell is going on in Paris?" commented Piers Morgan. "Looks like very dangerous chaos outside the ground, kick-off delayed 30 minutes, 1000s of people not yet inside the stadium. How can this be happening in a Champions League final? Shameful failure of organisation."

Fans have since been seen climbing into the final and dodging security on the way to their seats.

Still no word on when the (on-field) Champions League clash will resume.