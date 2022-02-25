Chandler Jones Appears To Have Message For Arizona Cardinals

Chandler Jones has been a key piece of the Arizona defense since he joined the Cardinals back in 2016, but his future with the franchise heading into this offseason is far from certain.

Having just completed the fifth and final season of his current contract, Jones is set to become an unrestricted free agent if the Cardinals don’t sign him to a new deal.

With two first-team All-Pro selections and another solid season in 2021, it was widely thought that the Cardinals would jump on the opportunity to bring their star linebacker back in 2022. But on Friday morning, team owner Michael Bidwill cast some doubt on Jones’ future in Arizona.

“We love Chandler and would love to have him back. The devil’s in the details. Leave that up to Steve (Keim) and Chandler’s representatives to work on,” Bidwill said, per Cardinals insider Tyler Drake. “But we love Chandler and what he’s done in the past and hopefully in the future as well.”

Just minutes after this statement was released, Jones seemed to react to the message on Twitter with a simple but telling response: three laughing emojis.

Through 15 games in 2021, Jones logged 10.5 sacks, 26 QB hits and six forced fumbles.

Can the Cardinals bounce back from this apparent conflict between Jones and the Arizona front office?