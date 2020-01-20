The Spun

Chandler Parsons’ NBA Career Reportedly In Danger Following Accident

Chandler Parsons walks off the floor during an NBA game.MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Chandler Parsons #31 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on against the Miami Heat during the first half at American Airlines Arena on October 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chandler Parsons’ NBA career might be in danger following his car accident last week. The veteran NBA forward has hired a law firm following his Jan. 15 crash and an eventual return to the court is up in the air.

The 31-year-old forward suffered “multiple severe and permanent injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation, and a torn labrum,” according to his law firm, Morgan & Morgan.

Parsons’ car was allegedly hit by a drunk driver at roughly 2 p.m. E.T. on Jan. 15.

His return to play is “unclear” per the release from his law firm.

Parsons has been in the NBA since 2011 and has suffered multiple significant injuries over the course of his career. He’s played in less than half of his team’s games each season since 2016-17.

The former Florida Gators star is in his first season with the Atlanta Hawks.

Parsons is averaging 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds a game. He last played on Dec. 27.


