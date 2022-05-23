Changes Are Coming To Big Ten: College Football World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Changes are on the horizon for the Big Ten conference, according to Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller.

Per Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News, "MSU AD Alan Haller at the DEC meeting says Big Ten realignment is being discussed. Said he expects changes are coming."

Haller's reported comments got the college football world talking to start the week.

"Ohio State AD Gene Smith (somewhat) recently said he thought the B1G would either scrap divisions or keep as is," said a Saturday Tradition editor. "At the time, didn't sound like realigning the divisions was a major talking point."

"University of Chicago fans' ears perk up," tweeted Russell Steinberg.

"I’m sure we can all trust the B1G to be super upfront and honest about any meetings they may (or may not) have during this process," replied one user facetiously.

"Any chance they realign back to Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Illinois, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota?" asked sports journalist Rick Bozich.

"Big Ten def switching up their schedules."

"MAKE THIS RIGHT, KEVIN."

Conference realignment seems to be the reality of modern college athletics. However, there's no word on when exactly these changes would be coming.