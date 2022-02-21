Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022.

On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC.

The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET, and then another would start a bit after 8 p.m. ET. That way, both games will be on at the same time for most of the night, per Sports Business Journal.

The NFL world is a bit mixed on this. Some are all for it, while others are against it.

2022 will be the last year under the current Monday Night Football deal with ESPN/ABC.

In 2023, ABC will broadcast at least three Monday Night games, while ESPN will get the rest.

If this change for MNF works for this year, they could implement it for more games down the line.