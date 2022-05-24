Changes Could Be Coming To Pro Bowl: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 31: The NFC kicks the ball off to the AFC to start the 2010 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on January 31, 2010 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

For the better part of a decade, the NFL's Pro Bowl has largely been a snoozer for football fans. Especially since shifting the game ahead of the Super Bowl, forcing some of the game's best players to pass on the invitation.

Pro football's All-Star game needs some new life breathed into it. And according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, changes could be on the way.

Tweeting, "The NFL is discussing the Pro Bowl week and ways to improve it — including possibly eliminating the traditional game and using that Sunday to showcase the players in it. Essentially, what are the alternatives?"

The NFL world reacted to the Pro Bowl's possible reimagining, Tuesday.

"Longer skills competition + player charity showcase w/telethon," suggested Melissa Jacobs.

"The pandemic era Pro Bowl — played on [Madden NFL] — seems like an obvious idea," commented SBJ's Ben Fischer.

"Make it a 7v7 play both sides flag football tournament," another user tweeted.

"Just make it a nice softball game," replied Kris Tapley.

"A Nike Sparq combine, it’s literally that simple," said a Chiefs fan site. "Imagine having an event where the best players compete to see who the best pound for pound athlete in the league is. You could even do a Nike Skills challenge, but with real challenges, not some BS like the last few years."

"An alternative to the Pro Bowl? Easy," tweeted radio host Tommy Sledge "The Battle for #1 — Take the two worst teams in the NFL, excluding free agents, for a game to determine the #1 pick in the NFL Draft."

"Bring back the quarterback challenge, O-line strongest man and the skills challenge for all positions."

It's definitely time for some changes to the Pro Bowl, just a matter of what direction to go.