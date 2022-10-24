Chargers Announce Crushing JC Jackson Injury Diagnosis

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers saw their three-game winning streak snapped in a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but may have suffered a bigger loss in the process.

Chargers cornerback JC Jackson was carted off in yesterday's game after suffering a dislocated kneecap that required an air cast be placed over it. Unfortunately, that wasn't even the worst of the damage he suffered.

The Chargers announced on Monday that Jackson also suffered a ruptured patellar tendon. He is officially out for the season.

A ruptured patellar tendon is a potentially disabling injury that requires both surgery and extensive physical therapy in order to overcome. Chargers fans who might be concerned about his status for 2023 would have every reason to.

As a member of the New England Patriots in 2021, JC Jackson emerged as one of the NFL's premier coverage defenders, making a league-leading 23 passes defended en route to Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

In free agency, the Chargers gleefully gave him a five-year, $82.5 million - making him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks ever.

But Jackson's tenure with the Chargers got off to a rough start. His most notable appearance thus far was getting benched during a Monday Night Football game against the rival Denver Broncos.

Jackson got the starting nod this week only to suffer the injury midway through the game.

We wish Jackson a speedy recovery.