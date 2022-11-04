Chargers Announce Injury Status For Running Back Austin Ekeler

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Chargers fans were somewhat surprised by the team's injury report.

Star running back Austin Ekeler was a surprising addition to the injury report. Ekeler had not been listed with an injury during the team's bye week, so it gave some fans pause.

According to a report from Chargers reporter Daniel Popper, the team listed Ekeler with an abdomen injury. It's unclear when the injury happened, but Chargers fans were rightly confused.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport calmed the fears of some Chargers fans, though. He suggested the Chargers were just being cautious with their star running back.

"Sounds like just being cautious with Austin Ekeler," he said.

The team certainly has to hope so. Ekeler is arguably the most well-rounded running back in the league and leads the team in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, receptions and receiving touchdowns.

He's racked up over 700 yards of offense and eight total touchdowns so far this season.