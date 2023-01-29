Chargers Announce Justin Herbert Had Shoulder Surgery Recently

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers rushes the ball during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

We already know that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played through most of the season with cartilage tears in his ribcage. But apparently he had to undergo surgery for another injury he had been playing through.

The Chargers announced Sunday that Herbert recently underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He is expected to be cleared for offseason activities, via ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

While Herbert wasn't exactly the same touchdown throwing machine in 2022 that he had been in his previous two seasons for the Chargers, he still improved in some key areas such as completion percentage and interception rate. More importantly, he led the Chargers to the playoffs for the first time in his career.

If Herbert was able to do all of that with both a torn labrum and the cartilage issue, one can only imagine how good he'll play when he's totally healthy.

In his three NFL seasons, Justin Herbert has risen to the point where he is widely considered a top 10 or even a top five quarterback in the league. Most analysts believe that the only thing holding him back is coaching - and they might be onto something.

The Chargers' two head coaches with Herbert have been Anthony Lynn and Brandon Staley - neither of whom particularly specialize in developing quarterbacks. Yet Herbert has been able to succeed in spite of that.

