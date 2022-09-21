Chargers Announce Justin Herbert's Official Status Wednesday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes a pass in the fourth quarter over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Justin Herbert is still practicing, even though he's battling rib cartilage.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was considered "day-to-day" by head coach Brandon Staley after the Chargers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Herbert was limited in practice on Wednesday as he only participated in individual drills, per ProFootballTalk.

That means backup Chase Daniel took the first-team reps as the Chargers are preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

They'll be hoping that Herbert will be good to go, based on how good he's been thus far. In just two games, Herbert has thrown for 613 yards and six touchdowns while completing 72% of his passes.

Staley could decide to sit Herbert for this game to give him an extra week of rest, but that might be risky since the Chargers could fall further behind in the AFC West race.

Herbert still has two more days of practice before an injury designation for him comes out for the game. If he can get to "full" on the practice report, he'll likely be good to go for the contest.