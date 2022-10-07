Chargers Announce Keenan Allen's Game Status For Week 5

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out star wide receiver Keenan Allen for the fourth straight game.

The 30-year-old wideout has missed every game since suffering a hamstring injury during the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen looked to be on track to return to the field in Week 4, but a setback in his recovery halted his forward progress. He notched limited participation in multiple consecutive practices before leaving a session early last Thursday. He's logged DNPs in every practice since then.

With Allen out, wide receiver Mike Williams and tight end Gerald Everett have been asked to shoulder the majority of the receiving load. They will likely continue to receive a larger share of targets in this weekend's matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer and kicker Dustin Hopkins are both questionable to play on Sunday.