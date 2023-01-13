Chargers Announce New Decision On Mike Williams

CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Wide receiver Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates his catch for a first down in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at StubHub Center on November 18, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tomorrow the Los Angeles Chargers play their first playoff game since 2018. Unfortunately, they'll be doing so without one of their best offensive players.

On Friday, the Chargers listed star wide receiver Mike Williams as OUT for Saturday's road playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Per the team's report, he is staying in Los Angeles to continue undergoing treatment for a back injury.

Williams was the Chargers' leading receiver in 2022. He had 63 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

The silver lining for the Chargers is that wide receiver Keenan Allen is healthy and has been lights out these past few weeks, averaging a team-leading 75 yards per game. Allen and Josh Palmer will have to be great to make up for the loss of Williams.

The Chargers head into Saturday's game against the Jaguars as slight favorites. Their superb passing attack and passing defense helped them go 10-7 in 2022 and finally reach the playoffs.

But against a Jaguars team that has already routed them once - on the road no less - the Chargers will need to dig a little bit deeper to get the win.

And even if the Chargers do knock off Jacksonville, there's no telling if Williams will even be healthy enough to play in the Divisional Round next weekend.

Can the Chargers overcome the loss of Mike Williams?