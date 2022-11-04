Chargers Announce Unfortunate Decision On Wide Receiver Keenan Allen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Keenan Allen's disastrous 2022 season continues into Week 9.

The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. This absence marks his sixth missed game of the season since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1.

Allen returned to action in a Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, reeling in just two catches for 11 yards. After his team's Week 8 bye, the star pass catcher received a downgrade on the injury report.

In addition to Allen's absence, WR2 Mike Williams has also been ruled out with an ankle injury this weekend. The team will continue to rely heavily on running back Austin Ekeler to pick up slack in the passing game — as well has picking up extra targets for Joshua Palmers, DeAndre Carter and tight end Gerald Everett.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Atlanta.