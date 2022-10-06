Chargers Announce Unfortunate Keenan Allen Practice Update

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen missed another practice on Thursday.

The 30-year-old wideout has missed three straight games since suffering a hamstring injury during Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Allen looked to be on track to return to the field in Week 4, but it appears he suffered a setback with his injury late last week. After notching a few consecutive limited practices, he left last Thursday's session early and has notched DNPs ever since.

The Chargers have gone 1-2 without their No. 1 wide receiver on the field. Wide receiver Mike Williams and tight end Gerald Everett have stepped up as the lead pass catchers in Allen's absence.

Allen is currently listed as questionable to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

If he's unable to practice on Friday, his chances of taking the field this weekend drop significantly.