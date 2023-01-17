Chargers Appear To Have Made Decision On Brandon Staley

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 12, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers have made the changes they've wanted to make.

On Tuesday morning, they parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Shane Day. It came just three days after they blew a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs.

Head coach Brandon Staley was allowed to make these changes, which implies that he will be back for a third season.

There was some speculation that the Chargers could go after Sean Payton since he's available, but they don't seem to be going in that direction.

They seem content on letting Staley try again as the Chargers have yet to win a playoff game in the two seasons that he's been there.

It's definitely a bit of a risk, but their ownership feels like it's one worth taking. As for what's next, we'll have to see who they interview/hire for offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.