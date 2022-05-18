Chargers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to stockpile defensive additions.

According to agent David Canter, the Chargers signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox on Wednesday.

Fox returns to Los Angeles, where he spent the first four of his five NFL seasons with the Rams. Current Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was the Rams' defensive coordinator when Fox recorded a career-high six sacks in 2020.

Last year, Fox tallied 1.5 sacks, 34 tackles, and five quarterback hurries with the Carolina Panthers, who released him in March. The Colorado native has played every game in the last three seasons after missing all of 2018 due to a torn ACL suffered during offseason OTAs.

The Chargers have enjoyed a busy offseason, adding Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Bryce Callahan, and Troy Reeder to their defense. All of them besides Jackson have previously played for Staley, who was also a linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears (2017-18) and Denver Broncos (2019).