Chargers Coach Has Blunt Message For His Critics

Brandon Staley is one of the most aggressive in head coaches in the NFL when it comes to going for it on fourth down. The Los Angeles Chargers head coach took plenty of heat from fans and media members alike after fourth-down decisions on Thursday night.

However, Staley isn’t letting the criticism get to him. Telling reporters on Friday that the people who “really understand the game of football” know what he’s doing. And why he’s doing it. Rejecting the tag that he’s a “gambler.”

Brandon Staley is sticking to his guns pic.twitter.com/MzVS98Kxwq — PFF (@PFF) December 17, 2021

“The real football people understand that what I’m doing is playing to the strengths of our football team,” Staley said. “What I’m doing is I’m trying to make the decisions that I think are going to win us the game. And I’m ready to live with all that smoke that comes with it. And I’ve been very transparent about that.”

The Chargers coach continued, “What makes football and competition so great is that there aren’t going to be perfect decisions. But you need to be able to live with the decisions, and your team needs to know why you’re making these decisions, so that they can live with them, too.”

Brandon Staley definitely grew up on Madden. — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 17, 2021

“So I know the way that my mindset is. I know the way that our mindset is around here,” Staley explained. “I also understand the criticism, too, and I fully understand that as well. But I think that we’re building something really special here and I’m proud of the way that we competed last night.”

Staley has been a hero to the NFL analytics community. While football purists believe that analytics people don’t understand the nuances of football.

With an incredible young quarterback and suspect kicking game, the Chargers coach believes that his choices are putting LA in the best situation possible to win. Staley will look to do so once again when the 8-6 Bolts battle Houston on Sunday.