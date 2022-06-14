Chargers Fans Receive Troubling Update On Safety Derwin James

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 22: Derwin James #33 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts to a broken pass play during the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers' defense will enter 2022 with high expectations after making marquee offseason acquisitions. However, the team disclosed some concerning news about a returning star.

According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that Derwin James underwent labrum surgery on his left shoulder following the 2021 season.

The All-Pro safety has yet to participate in full-speed drills, but Staley said James is expected to be a full go for training camp this summer.

James reportedly suffered the injury during Week 3's upset road win against the Kansas City Chiefs. He still earned his second Pro Bowl bid with 118 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions in 15 games.

Even if he's currently sitting out drills as a precaution, the news is alarming giving James' history.

The former first-round pick was limited to five games in 2019 after suffering a stress fracture in his right foot. Before he could return, James tore the meniscus in his right knee during a 2020 preseason practice.

With a healthy James, the Chargers could boast a formidable defense with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson joining the secondary and Khalil Mack now rushing passers alongside Joey Bosa.