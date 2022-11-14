Chargers Get More Bad Injury News After Sunday's Loss

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 31: A general view of StubHub Center prior to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders at StubHub Center on December 31, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The injury luck for the Los Angeles Chargers continues to get worse.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, rookie defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a quad injury. He suffered the injury during Sunday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Ogbonnia, who was a fifth-round pick out of UCLA in this year's draft, currently has 14 total tackles (13 solo) in seven games.

He was starting to get more reps as the season had gone on but those will have to wait until next year.

Ogbonnia will now join a lengthy list of Chargers defensive players who are banged up. The team is also without Joey Bosa and Austin Johnson and they also just released Jerry Tillery.

The Chargers are also currently without receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, plus starting kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Breiden Fehoko is expected to replace Ogbonnia for the rest of the season.