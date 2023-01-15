Chargers Made Embarrassing NFL History Saturday Night

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 14: Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Riley Patterson (10) kicks the game-winning field goal during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's yet another sad day for those who are fans of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers had a picture-perfect first-half performance vs. the Jaguars on Saturday night.

They forced four Trevor Lawrence picks and once led 27-0. But the AFC West franchise collapsed over the final two quarters and are suddenly out of the playoffs.

The Chargers are now the first team in NFL history to lose with a five-plus turnover margin.

"The Chargers became the first team in NFL playoff history to lose with a 5+ turnover margin," ESPN wrote.



There's plenty of finger pointing to go around, but it all reflects back on Brandon Staley.

The Chargers head coach is simply in over his head. He was out-smarted by Doug Pederson, who's won a Super Bowl before, on multiple occasions, especially in the second half.

The Chargers might look to make a complete overhaul of their coaching staff in the coming weeks.