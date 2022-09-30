Chargers Make Encouraging Move Regarding Justin Herbert's Injury

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes a pass in the fourth quarter over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

This past weekend, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played through a fractured rib cartilage injury that he suffered in Week 2.

Now, just two weeks removed from that serious injury, Herbert has been removed from the Chargers' injury report.

The star quarterback will take the field once again for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Herbert did not throw during individual drills on Wednesday afternoon, but he returned to full practice action on both Thursday and Friday.

During last weekend's upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, an injury-affected Herbert threw for 297 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 25-of-45 passing. He and his 1-2 Chargers squad will look to bounce back against the Texans on Sunday.

Herbert didn't suffer any injury setbacks during this Week 3 contest.

Star wide receiver Keenan Allen, however, is still out with a hamstring injury he suffered back in Week 1.