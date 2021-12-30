The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chargers Make Important Roster Decision On WR Mike Williams

Mike Williams on the field for the Chargers.PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver Mike Williams (81) looks on in the first half during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles on November 07, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers will reportedly get a significant boost ahead of their important Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, wide receiver Mike Williams has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Yesterday, the Chargers activated Joey Bosa, Jalen Guyton, Kemon Hall, Corey Linsley and Trey Marshall.

Williams missed last week’s loss to the Houston Texans with a positive test.

 

Williams is Justin Herbert’s second-leading target behind star receiver Keenan Allen. Through 14 games this year, the fifth-year wideout has logged 964 yards and seven touchdowns.

If the Chargers want any chance to make the playoffs, they’ll have to win each of their final two games against the Broncos and Raiders.

Sunday’s game will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET in LA’s SoFi Stadium.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.