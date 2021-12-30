Chargers Make Important Roster Decision On WR Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers will reportedly get a significant boost ahead of their important Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, wide receiver Mike Williams has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Yesterday, the Chargers activated Joey Bosa, Jalen Guyton, Kemon Hall, Corey Linsley and Trey Marshall.

Williams missed last week’s loss to the Houston Texans with a positive test.

The #Chargers activated WR Mike Williams from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per the wire. Williams would've missed two games under old protocols — instead, he's back for a big game against the #Broncos. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2021

Williams is Justin Herbert’s second-leading target behind star receiver Keenan Allen. Through 14 games this year, the fifth-year wideout has logged 964 yards and seven touchdowns.

If the Chargers want any chance to make the playoffs, they’ll have to win each of their final two games against the Broncos and Raiders.

Sunday’s game will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET in LA’s SoFi Stadium.