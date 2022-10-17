Chargers Make Monday Night Decision On Keenan Allen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers won't have the services of Keenan Allen on Monday Night Football.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers wide receiver is going to be inactive against the Denver Broncos with a hamstring injury. Allen is hoping to return next week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Allen has been nursing this injury for the last several weeks. He got hurt during the second quarter of the Chargers' game against the Las Vegas Raiders back on Sept. 11.

He ended up finishing with four receptions for 66 yards before getting hurt.

It then looked like Allen was going to return for the Chargers in Week 4 but he aggravated the injury during practice.

If he does return in Week 7, it'll be a massive boost to a Chargers offense that already includes Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Gerald Everett, and DeAndre Carter.

Before that, the Chargers will look to improve to 4-2 with a win over the Denver Broncos. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.