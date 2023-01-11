Chargers Receive Discouraging Mike Williams Update

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver Mike Williams (81) looks on in the first half during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles on November 07, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Concerns regarding Mike Williams' injury status for this weekend's playoff game continue to surface out of Los Angeles.

Per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, the Chargers wide receiver was not on the field for the portion of practice open to reporters on Wednesday.

Williams suffered a back contusion in Week 18's regular season finale against the Denver Broncos with LA's playoff seeding already locked up.

The Bolts leading receiver is currently listed as questionable on the team's injury report and he's been receiving treatment since undergoing an MRI. Playing Saturday's game without Williams would be a huge blow to a Chargers team forced to go on the road to Jacksonville.

Williams height and catch radius changes the dimensions of the field for LA and its going to be tough for Justin Herbert and Co. if the Jags can just hone in on Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler offensively.

His status will be something to monitor each day leading up to kickoff.