Chargers Release Former First-Round Pick

On Thursday night as the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons were on the field, another NFL team made headlines.

The Los Angeles Chargers made the surprising decision to release a former first-round pick. The team announced it has moved on from defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.

In a statement from general manager Tom Telesco, he said this move was "necessary."

"Jerry has been a valued member of our organization since arriving in 2019, and I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Chargers," said General Manager Tom Telesco. "This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career."

The Chargers declined his fifth-year option earlier this year, which would have made him a free agent after the season.

Now he'll have the chance to join a new team as the 2022 season rolls on.