Chargers Release Official Injury Update For Joey Bosa

The Chargers officially have an injury update on star defensive end Joey Bosa.

He left the game early against the Bengals on Sunday and it’s being described as a head injury. There’s no update on his status for the rest of the game just yet.

injury update: Joey Bosa is being evaluated for a head injury. #LACvsCIN — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 5, 2021

Obviously, Chargers fans are going to hope that this isn’t another concussion for Bosa. He suffered two of them last season and didn’t play the team’s final two games of the season.

Bosa is having a fantastic season thus far. Coming into Sunday’s game, he has 36 total tackles (26 solo) with 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He has a sack in each of his last four games as well.

The Chargers are already off to a great start against the Bengals and it’s not even halftime yet. They’re up 24-0 after their defense forced two turnovers in the first quarter.

Justin Herbert also already has over 170 yards passing with three touchdowns as L.A. looks to improve to 7-5. Cincinnati is looking to get to 8-4 but will have to mount a big comeback to do that.

The game is currently being televised by CBS.