Chargers Release Official Injury Update For Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa on the field for the Chargers.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Chargers officially have an injury update on star defensive end Joey Bosa.

He left the game early against the Bengals on Sunday and it’s being described as a head injury. There’s no update on his status for the rest of the game just yet.

Obviously, Chargers fans are going to hope that this isn’t another concussion for Bosa. He suffered two of them last season and didn’t play the team’s final two games of the season.

Bosa is having a fantastic season thus far. Coming into Sunday’s game, he has 36 total tackles (26 solo) with 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He has a sack in each of his last four games as well.

The Chargers are already off to a great start against the Bengals and it’s not even halftime yet. They’re up 24-0 after their defense forced two turnovers in the first quarter.

Justin Herbert also already has over 170 yards passing with three touchdowns as L.A. looks to improve to 7-5. Cincinnati is looking to get to 8-4 but will have to mount a big comeback to do that.

The game is currently being televised by CBS.

