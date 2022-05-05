Chargers Reportedly Meeting With Patriots Veteran Free Agent

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly bringing in veteran free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy for a meeting.

"If all goes well, there is a good chance he signs. A potential important addition to Brandon Staley’s defense," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Van Noy was released by the New England Patriots one year into a two-year deal he signed prior to the 2021 season. In his ninth NFL season, the 39-year-old LB logged 66 tackles, 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and 10 passes defended.

Van Noy seemed to allude to this meeting with a tweet on Thursday.

If the Chargers end up landing Van Noy, it will be yet another massive free-agent acquisition for a team that brought in former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack earlier this offseason.

The Chargers also added cornerback Bryce Callahan on Wednesday -- clearly looking to invest in their defensive unit this coming season.