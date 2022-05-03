Chargers Reportedly Set To Sign A Veteran Free Agent

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free-agent corner Bryce Callahan, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The 30-year-old defensive back reportedly plans to sign in LA on Wednesday.

Since he was picked up by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Callahan has logged 194 tackles, 29 passes defended and six interceptions through six NFL seasons. His last two seasons were spent in Denver where he notched 29 tackles, four passes defended and 1.0 sacks through 11 games and six starts in 2021.

Callahan will help provide some cornerback depth behind second-year pro Asante Samuel Jr. and veteran Pro-Bowler J.C. Jackson.

The Chargers' secondary unit struggled this past season, largely due to injury issues and lack of CB depth. But with the addition of Jackson and now Callahan, the Los Angeles pass coverage team has significantly improved its potential in 2022.