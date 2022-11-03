Chargers Reportedly Sign Veteran Kicker

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a move at kicker.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers signed kicker Cameron Dicker to their practice squad and placed fellow kicker Taylor Bertolet on the practice squad's injured list.

It's likely that Dicker will be activated off the practice squad for this week's contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Starting kicker Dustin Hopkins is still dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos.

This will be Dicker's first career game with the Chargers after he filled in for Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott in the team's Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He made two field goals and two extra points, plus sent four out of five kickoffs into the endzone for touchbacks.

Kickoff for Chargers-Falcons will be at 1 p.m. ET.