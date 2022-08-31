Chargers Reportedly Signing Former 1st-Round Running Back

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are adding some running back help.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team is signing former Los Angeles Ram Sony Michel.

Michel was with the Miami Dolphins for most of this offseason before he was cut on Tuesday.

He spent last season with the Rams and finished with 845 yards and four touchdowns off 208 carries. He split the duties with Darrell Henderson Jr.

Before that, he spent three seasons with the New England Patriots and rushed for 900+ yards in two of them.

He'll likely be sharing the duties with Austin Ekeler, who had 911 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

This will make the Chargers' offense even deadlier next season.