Chargers Reveal If Brandon Staley's Job Was At Stake

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 14: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers coaches from the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are only five days removed from one of their worst losses in franchise history.

They blew a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in one of the AFC wild-card games. It was the third-largest blown lead in NFL playoff history.

That led to them making some changes to their coaching staff as offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day were let go on Monday.

Some media pundits also speculated if head coach Brandon Staley would be on his way out but according to general manager Tom Telesco, that never crossed his mind.

“No. That was probably more media discussion than ours. The front office’s belief in Brandon hasn’t changed. He’s got our belief. Our players believe in him. He’s a tremendous leader," Telesco said.

The Chargers will now be searching for an offensive coordinator that can take Justin Herbert and the rest of the offense to another level. With how good Herbert already is, that will be a gig that a lot of coaches around the league will be eyeing.

As for Staley, he'll potentially need to get some better results next season if he wants to keep his job going into 2024.