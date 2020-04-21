There’s 1 Notable Player Missing From The Chargers’ Uniform Photo

The Los Angeles Chargers released their awesome new uniforms on Tuesday morning and one notable player was missing from the photos.

As noted by The Big Lead, the Chargers’ presumed starting quarterback for the 2020 season is not in the photo. Tyrod Taylor, who Los Angeles has touted as its likely starting quarterback, is missing.

The Chargers have been linked to Cam Newton and Jameis Winston, who remain free agents, but Los Angeles seems set on Taylor. However, you wouldn’t know that from the team’s new uniform photo.

Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Michael Davis and Keenan Allen are the star players featured in the team photo.

Does this mean anything? Maybe not, but it’s clear that Taylor is not one of the team’s most-marketable players. And that’s rare for a quarterback.

Taylor is confident in his ability to lead the team, though.

“We have a lot of talent on our team. If I am the guy that would be calling the shots, I know for sure that we’ll go out and turn a lot of heads. … It’s motivating just for the highs and lows of my career. To be drafted in the sixth round, walking into my 10th year, there’s definitely a lot of motivating factors in there being from my time when I was in Buffalo and when I played in Cleveland,” Taylor told Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register.

The Chargers could take a quarterback in the first round on Thursday night. Perhaps that QB will be featured in the team’s next uniform photo.