Chargers Wide Receiver Keenan Allen Took Important Step Today

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball down the field during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Injuries have kept Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen off the field for five straight weeks. But he took a big step towards returning today.

According to Chargers insider Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Allen was practicing redzone drills during the team's walkthrough during practice today. Per the report, that's "a good indication of who is and isn't in the plan for that week."

Allen had four receptions for 66 yards on 22 snaps before sustaining a hamstring injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. He has not played since and has barely practiced in the interim.

Allen has made five straight Pro Bowls and missed only three games in the interim. He's gone over 1,100 yards in four of the last five seasons.

Luckily for the Chargers, their offense has managed to do just fine without Keenan Allen for the most part. After enduring a 1-2 start, they've won three straight games and are now tied with the Chiefs for the lead in the AFC West.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer has stepped up in a big way since Allen went down, making 26 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown while Mike Williams has continued to thrive as the team's No. 1 receiver.

The Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks this weekend so even if Allen doesn't play, he'll get an extra week of rest before the second half of the season.

