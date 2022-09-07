Chargers Will Be Without Defensive Star On Sunday vs. Raiders

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers made a lot of big changes on defense this offseason as they try to get back to the playoffs. But one of their defensive stars is now set to miss Week 1.

According to NFL insider Taylor Bisciotti, Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is not expected to play in Week 1. Per the report, Jackson was not on the field this past Monday.

Jackson has been recovering from ankle surgery that he received in late-August. At the time, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley estimated that he'd have a 2-4 week recovery time.

Judging by Jackson's current inability to get onto the field, it seems that his calculations may have been off. Chargers fans may have to wait until Week 2 or 3 to finally see their prized free agent signing.

J.C. Jackson went undrafted to the New England Patriots in 2018, but it didn't take long for him to rise in the depth chart until he became their starting left cornerback.

After recording eight interceptions in his first 29 games, Jackson exceeded that number with nine in 2020. But the 2021 season was his masterpiece.

Last year Jackson led the NFL with a whopping 23 passes defended while recording another eight interceptions. For his efforts, he earned Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Jackson became a free agent afterwards and signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers.

How much time do you expect Jackson to miss this season?