Charges Against NFL Player Have Reportedly Been Dismissed

An NFL player who was arrested earlier this year will not be facing any further criminal charges.

According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, charges have been dismissed against Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh for an incident that occurred in Florida back in October. Udoh was arrested on a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest without violence.

Per a statement from Udoh's attorney, Brian Bieber, evidence showed the prosecutor that the allegations were fabricated and that the arrest was unlawful.

“We are pleased the case has been dismissed in its entirety,” Bieber said in a statement, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “Everyone who knows Oli never believed he committed a crime, or even did anything wrong. The video evidence and eyewitness testimony we presented to the prosecutor made clear that the allegations in the police report were completely fabricated and Oli was unlawfully arrested.”

Oli Udoh was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings out of Elon in the 2019 NFL Draft. After barely playing in his first two seasons, he emerged as the team's starter in 2021 and played over 1,000 snaps that year.

This year has seen Udoh revert to being a backup and special teams player mostly though. However, he has still appeared in all 14 games for the Vikings this season.

Now Udoh will be able to continue his NFL career without the specter of pending criminal charges against him.