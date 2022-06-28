Charissa Thompson Has Officially Landed New Broadcasting Job

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Charissa Thompson reports from the sideline before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Saints defeated the Steelers 35-32. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Charissa Thompson has officially landed with Amazon Prime for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Thompson is going to be the host of its NFL pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage during all of the Thursday night games.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news a couple of weeks ago.

Thompson is going to team up with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez to host the show. It also sounds like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, and Marshawn Lynch are likely to be involved in some capacity, per Marchand.

She'll also get to do some work with Fox each Sunday. Thompson is expected to cost "Fox NFL Kickoff" at 11 a.m. ET.

It's been a busy year for Amazon as it's now the primary rightsholder to Thursday Night Football.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the top broadcasting team throughout the season for the streaming service.