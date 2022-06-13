Charissa Thompson Has Reportedly Landed New Broadcasting Job

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Charissa Thompson reports from the sideline before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Saints defeated the Steelers 35-32. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Charissa Thompson is heading to Amazon for the upcoming football season.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Thompson is set to join Amazon and be Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football pregame show host.

The deal will have Thompson team up with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez to host the show. Marchand is also reporting that Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, and Marshawn Lynch are likely to be involved in some capacity.

In addition to doing this show, Thompson will get to stay with Fox and continue to host “Fox NFL Kickoff” each Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

It's been a busy year for Amazon as it's now the primary rightsholder to Thursday Night Football.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the lead broadcasting team throughout the season.

The first game on the streaming service will be Chargers-Chiefs during Week 2.