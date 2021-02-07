Photos: Charissa Thompson Announces She Got Married

Charissa Thompson is officially off the market.

The FOX sports host announced on Instagram earlier this week that she has gotten married. Thompson was engaged to sports agent Kyle Thousand, who she met on an airplane.

Thompson shared the wedding news on social media, sharing some photos of her big day on her Instagram page.

The TV host and the sports agent had a small ceremony with family at the end of the year.

“The day was perfect. Sadly we couldn’t invite all our friends and family due to covid , but we didn’t want to wait any longer to start our lives together. So a huge thank you to those that (were there) and made this day so special & (those that weren’t there) who still made us feel so loved,” Thompson wrote.

“To my family , I missed my siblings so much but am so grateful my parents were there to see me start the next chapter of my life with a man I met sitting next to on a plane! Life is an adventure and you never know where it’ll take you but I’m so glad I get to do this ride with you,” Thompson added.

Congrats, Charissa and Kyle!