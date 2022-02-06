Charissa Thompson Reveals Embarrassing NFC Championship Moment

Almost every media member out there can empathize with this one. On Sunday, FOX NFL’s Charissa Thompson shared an embarrassing story from the NFC Championship game. Where she thought she was filming Rams QB Matt Stafford and his wife.

Needless to say that’s not how it worked out.

“Kelly was going to go down to the field because they bring, you know, it was Cooper Kupp’s wife, and all the wives and girlfriends and stuff,” Thompson explained on the “Calm Down” podcast with Erin Andrews.

OMG😳😳 @CharissaT FUMBLED! She thought she was filming Mathew and Kelly Stafford on the field after the @RamsNFL NFC Championship win, when in reality it didn’t work out the way she thought LOL!!! #CalmDown #HugeFail #BlewIt @ErinAndrews pic.twitter.com/QQ11l5yL0u — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) February 6, 2022

“Kelly’s like ‘will you go down to the field with me?’ And I was like, of course I will. So we’re in the elevator on the way down. And she’s like [expletive] I forgot my phone. I was like ‘Don’t worry, I got you covered, I’ll capture the moment,’ like the whole thing.”

“I think I’m crushing it,” Charissa continued. “I got all these moments… we get in the elevator afterwards, and I was like, ‘I got the best videos!’ what a moment… We get back into the suite and all the blood rushes from my face. I didn’t get anything.”

“I fumbled,” Thompson concluded. “I threw an interception on the goal line.”

Don’t expect Kelly Stafford to be handing Charissa the camera should the Rams win the Super Bowl.