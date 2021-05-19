Charissa Thompson Shares Hilarious Larry David, Tom Brady Story

Charissa Thompson shared a hilarious story about Larry David meeting Tom Brady during a recent episode of the Calm Down With Erin and Charissa podcast.

Thompson, who co-hosts the podcast with Erin Andrews, revealed that David once bumped into Brady during the Kentucky Derby a few years back.

David, who’s known for his brutally honest behavior in social situations, apparently didn’t feel the need to say much to Brady. Thompson and David got into an elevator, which was also holding Brady.

“Oh, hey, Tom,” David said before quickly turning around like it was nothing.

“I think why everyone loves Larry is because Larry can’t be bothered, whether it’s Tom Brady, Jeff Bezos or anyone in between,” Thompson said.

David, a New York native, is a pretty big football fan. However, his allegiances lie with the New York Jets, so perhaps there was some rivalry-inspired behavior here, a la Turtle on Entourage.

Regardless of his true intentions, we can’t get enough stories about David interacting with other celebrities.