Charles Barkely Explains Why Knicks Didn't Trade For Donovan Mitchell

For months the New York Knicks were seen as one of the favorites to acquire Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell in a trade. Ever since Mitchell's trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, people have wondered why it didn't happen.

NBA analyst Charles Barkley may have discovered the root of the problem though. In an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley revealed that Knicks vice president William Wesley (aka World Wide Wes) told him in a conversation that the Jazz simply wanted too much.

"He said 'Oh man, don't go by what the media said... I was not going to give them everything. We wanted the deal... They wanted my wife, my kids, grandkids (in exchange for Mitchell). They were just trying to rip somebody off. So I said we were going to have to pass on it,'" Barkley said.

Hyperbole aside, it sounds like the Knicks weren't willing to give up what few assets they already had just to bring Mitchell into the fold. Judging by what the Cavaliers gave the Jazz for him, it's pretty clear that the Jazz had a high asking price.

Nevertheless, with their lack of starpower, Donovan Mitchell could have been a player that the Knicks could start to build around either in free agency or through other trades.

There was no shortage of laughter at the Knicks' expense even after the trade details were revealed.

As it stands, the Knicks don't project as an NBA title contender in the 2022-23 season and will be hard-pressed to even make the playoffs.

Should the Knicks have met the Jazz's asking price anyway?