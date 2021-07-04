Charles Barkley Reveals His 1 Major Worry For College Sports

Former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley has one main worry for the future of college sports.

The Name, Image and Likeness rules are allowing student-athletes across the country to profit off endorsements, brand deals and other business opportunities.

While many are praising the changes, Barkley sees some downside.

“This notion that ‘wow this is going to be great for college athletics, all these people are going to make a lot of money’, Dan, I don’t believe that,” Barkley told Dan Patrick.

Barkley added that this could lead to some resentment within locker rooms.

“There’s going to be so much resentment from other teammates,” Barkley said. “They’ll be like, ‘Damn, Charles is selling jerseys. He’s got a car deal. We work just as hard as him.’ Same thing with Bo Jackson. The offensive lineman – he opens up all the holes for Bo Jackson. Bo Jackson is making all this money and the offensive lineman who has to do all the work is not making a dime, I think there’s gonna be great resentment and jealousy on these teams.”

While that might be true, what’s fair is fair, and it’s long past time for student-athletes to be able to profit off their name, image and likeness.

If that leads to some resentment between teammates, so be it.