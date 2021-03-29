Charles Barkley Gets Called Out Following Alabama’s Loss

Is Charles Barkley happy or sad with Alabama’s loss to UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament?

On one hand, Barkley is an Auburn alum. The Tigers always root against the Crimson Tide, so he should be satisfied with tonight’s result.

On another hand, though, Barkley picked Alabama to go deep in the NCAA Tournament. In fact, he picked the Crimson Tide to reach the Final Four. His picks went viral at the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama fell in overtime to UCLA in the Sweet 16 on Sunday night, though.

Barkley is now getting called out by fans on social media. Some are mocking him for picking the Crimson Tide to go deep in the NCAA Tournament, while others are suggesting he purposely jinxed his rival school.

Charles Barkley right now pic.twitter.com/7zMAYjnobz — Alex F (@SECblog) March 29, 2021

Some how this is Charles Barkley’s fault 😂 — Nick Spradley (@Nspradley) March 29, 2021

Thank goodness Charles Barkley doesn’t have to wear hounds tooth. — The Auburn Emporium (@AuburnEmporium) March 29, 2021

Charles Barkley jinxed Bama pic.twitter.com/7I2jDXUXPV — Alex Hale (@TheCLESportsGuy) March 29, 2021

Alabama should have another chance at going deep in 2022.

Head coach Nate Oats should be back, along with most of the Crimson Tide’s top contributors from this 2020-21 team. Plus, Alabama is bringing in a 2021 recruiting class that ranks No. 3 in the SEC and No. 17 nationally.

Still, it will probably take a while for the Crimson Tide to get over this one.