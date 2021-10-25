Charles Barkley Would Do 1 Ben Simmons Trade ‘Right Away’

Charles Barkley is a fan of one blockbuster Ben Simmons trade proposal that’s been floated by many NBA fans.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard wants out. He’s reportedly been pushing for a trade all offseason and he’s not currently suiting up for the Sixers. While Simmons reported to practice earlier this month, he says he’s not ready to play for the team.

76ers GM Daryl Morey has said this could be a long process.

“Would you rather eliminate what people perceive to be a distraction, or would you rather have better playoff odds? I’ll take playoff odds…Whatever we have to deal with that helps the Philadelphia 76ers win the title, we’ll do it,” Morey said on the radio last week.

The Sixers have one clear demand in a Ben Simmons trade: another star player. Philadelphia appears to be committed to holding onto Simmons until they can get another team to give up an All-Star caliber player.

One name that’s been floated by many NBA fans is Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets point guard is not currently eligible to play. Irving, who is unvaccinated, is prohibited from playing home games due to New York City rules. The Nets have also determined that he will not be playing road games.

How about a Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving swap?

Barkley, speaking to compare.bet, said he’s a clear fan.

“Yes, I would do that deal right away. I think it would benefit both teams,” Barkley said.

The problem with that deal, of course, is Kyrie Irving. There’s a thought that he will just retire if he’s traded away from Brooklyn. It’s also unclear if Kevin Durant and James Harden would sign off on that kind of trade.

It’s fun to think about, though.