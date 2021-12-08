Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For Anthony Davis

The blame for the Los Angeles Lakers’ disappointing season so far has fallen on the shoulders of multiple prominent figures within the organization.

Is it the subpar play from veteran point guard Russell Westbrook? The coaching efforts of head coach Frank Vogel?

According to NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley, it’s neither of these things. The former basketball superstar is instead placing the blame on Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

“Russ [Westbrook] is learning. Frank Vogel is a terrific coach. Put all them old a– geezers together and just try to blame other people — it ain’t right and it ain’t cool,” Chuck said. ” Listen, Anthony Davis, you’ve got to play better. I said on the first night: if the Lakers are gonna be any good, it was all gonna be on you.

“Anthony Davis, you know I like you as a person, but you ain’t doing what you’re supposed to do.”

Placing the blame on AD is an interesting take by Barkley. Through 23 games this season, Davis has been the Lakers’ most consistent performer — logging 24.4 points and a team-high 10.0 assists per game. He’s also shooting 52.3 percent from the field on 18.5 field goal attempts per game.

The absence of LeBron James due to multiple injuries seems to be having the greatest effect on the Los Angeles squad. When LeBron is on the floor, the Lakers are 7-5. Without him, they’re 5-7.

James (abdomen) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s matchup against the Boston Celtics.

The game will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.